Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,979 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 157,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

