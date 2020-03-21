Zacks: Analysts Expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will post sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

Get J C Penney alerts:

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCP. Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of J C Penney stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. J C Penney has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 681.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,249 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 713.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J C Penney (JCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.