Zacks: Analysts Expect TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TIM Participacoes’ earnings. TIM Participacoes posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TIM Participacoes.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSU traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,800. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

