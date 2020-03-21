Zacks: Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million.

UBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $10.79 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

