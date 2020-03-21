Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Brokerages expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce sales of $90,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.27 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $8.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow aTyr Pharma.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.43.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

