Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report sales of $585.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.90 million. Bruker reported sales of $553.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

Shares of BRKR opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

