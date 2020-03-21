Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. CAE also posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

CAE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 978,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,928. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CAE by 796.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

