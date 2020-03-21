Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

EDIT opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.52.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $20,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $2,431,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 418,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 76,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 68,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

