Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Flex reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 10,667,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,441,197. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -166.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,069,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,196,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 192,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.