Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.

GMDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.