Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.07). Insulet posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,350,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

PODD opened at $142.60 on Friday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 792.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.99.

Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

