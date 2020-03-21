Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Momo’s earnings. Momo also posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Momo.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,277,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. Momo has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Momo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,620,000 after purchasing an additional 608,346 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Momo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,374,000 after purchasing an additional 462,386 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momo by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,585,000 after purchasing an additional 297,590 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Momo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,743,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,378,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.