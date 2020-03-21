Zacks: Brokerages Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will report sales of $218.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.32 million and the lowest is $216.90 million. BankUnited reported sales of $227.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $878.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $909.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $906.26 million, with estimates ranging from $859.20 million to $960.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

BKU opened at $18.46 on Friday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

