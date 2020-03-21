Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to post $420.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $412.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

BGS stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 485,835 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,310,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 259,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 305,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

