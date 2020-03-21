Zacks: Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.02 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.18%.

CECE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. 188,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,863. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

