Zacks: Brokerages Expect CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.88 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barclays cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 6,055,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,400. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $249.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.