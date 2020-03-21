Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.03 Million

Equities analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report sales of $58.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.70 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $39.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year sales of $272.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $277.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $290.90 million, with estimates ranging from $284.70 million to $296.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDEF shares. ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $226.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

