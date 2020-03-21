Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.60 Million

Analysts expect that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will post sales of $145.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $146.20 million. FTS International reported sales of $222.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year sales of $533.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.34 million to $616.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $497.43 million, with estimates ranging from $270.99 million to $657.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.87 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut FTS International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

FTSI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. FTS International has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

