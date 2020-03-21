Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). Harmonic also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 1,357,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $473.70 million, a PE ratio of -61.75, a PEG ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.03. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 747,910 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $4,404,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 751.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 390,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 740,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 332,287 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

