Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Limoneira from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 173,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $235.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

