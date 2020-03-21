Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.18 Million

Analysts expect that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $144.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.70 million. Renasant reported sales of $149.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $579.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $591.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $592.98 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $612.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNST. TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 787,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $21,543,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $7,030,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $6,516,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $6,021,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $20.99 on Friday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

