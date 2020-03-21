Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,920,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,394,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,254,000 after buying an additional 167,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,255,000 after buying an additional 523,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,435,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,664,000 after buying an additional 189,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $28.32. 838,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,899. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.