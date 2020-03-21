Zacks: CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEPU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

