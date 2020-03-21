Zacks: Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

LMST opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director Kevin James Kooman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

