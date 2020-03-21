Zacks: RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Given $34.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RGC Resources an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Paul W. Nester purchased 1,100 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,242 shares of company stock worth $59,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RGC Resources by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RGC Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RGC Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of -0.29. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

