Zap Reaches Market Cap of $492,547.73 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a total market cap of $492,547.73 and $37,682.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.11 or 0.04383642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00069865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

