Zcash Price Hits $33.26 (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Zcash has a total market cap of $315.67 million and $380.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $33.26 or 0.00534436 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, Kuna, Bitfinex and Altcoin Trader. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00122510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00092859 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002486 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002550 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,491,369 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptohub, LocalTrade, Gemini, Liquid, Braziliex, Exmo, Ovis, BigONE, BitBay, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Coinroom, OKEx, Mercatox, Bitinka, BTC-Alpha, C2CX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Coinut, CEX.IO, YoBit, Instant Bitex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, BCEX, CoinEx, Kraken, Bit-Z, Huobi, HitBTC, LBank, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Kuna, WEX, Tux Exchange, Coinrail, GOPAX, Upbit, BX Thailand, Graviex, Allcoin, Bittrex, Bitlish, Bitfinex, Poloniex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

