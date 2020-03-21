ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $66,692.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00529152 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00122371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00092322 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000470 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

