Zcoin Price Hits $3.25 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00052560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Koinex, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $31.60 million and approximately $30.44 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.02152738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.05 or 0.03560337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00621944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00662720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00081587 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00531909 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,727,693 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Huobi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Coinroom, Upbit, TDAX, Koinex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Binance and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

