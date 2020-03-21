ZCore Price Tops $0.0202 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $24.68 and $51.55. ZCore has a market cap of $135,156.21 and approximately $318.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZCore has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,684,726 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

