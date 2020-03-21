Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Down 17.8% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $844,870.42 and $10,649.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.02656853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00193432 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 592,870,693 coins and its circulating supply is 372,859,536 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

