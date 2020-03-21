Zebi (ZCO) Hits Market Cap of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Koinex, Liquid and LATOKEN. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.02838645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00193935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Koinex, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.