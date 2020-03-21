Zeepin Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank. Zeepin has a total market cap of $302,498.57 and approximately $1,752.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.02674745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00194980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

