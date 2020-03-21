Zeitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $185,137.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,248,932 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

