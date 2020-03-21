Zel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.73 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00546827 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00122988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00092391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002516 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002382 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 96,546,500 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

