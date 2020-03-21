ZelCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003930 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

