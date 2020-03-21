ZelCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004064 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

