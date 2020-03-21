Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.39% of Zendesk worth $33,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zendesk by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,932,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zendesk by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zendesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $447,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,206. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Cowen increased their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

