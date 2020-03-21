ZEON (ZEON) Achieves Market Cap of $11.37 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $1,243.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.02642611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00193544 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00035861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,137,059,400 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

