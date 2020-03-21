Zetacoin Reaches Market Cap of $75,751.09 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a market cap of $75,751.09 and $3,423.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,323.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.78 or 0.03633863 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00667970 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000597 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,326,301 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

