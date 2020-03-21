Zeusshield Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,078.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $150,677.84 and $35,078.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.02832543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00194661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

