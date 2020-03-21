ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $50,951.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.04365502 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00069779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003763 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

