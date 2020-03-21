Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.50 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Coinone, Tokenomy and Coinhub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.02663313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00193507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,281,036,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,989,569,775 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Binance, OKEx, Coinhub, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, Zebpay, IDEX, BitForex, Koinex, Bitbns, OOOBTC, Kyber Network, Upbit, UEX, DEx.top, AirSwap, Korbit, GOPAX, Kucoin, Coinone, WazirX, DDEX, FCoin, BiteBTC, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Hotbit, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

