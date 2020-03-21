Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $28,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $25.58. 6,250,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

