Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce $53.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.21 million. ZIX reported sales of $29.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $222.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $222.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $254.28 million, with estimates ranging from $249.86 million to $256.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.60. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ZIX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $9,153,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ZIX by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

