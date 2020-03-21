ZMINE Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $89,395.85 and $248.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004808 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00362360 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001083 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016360 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002328 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.