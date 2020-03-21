Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.