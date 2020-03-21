ZPER Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Allbit, Liquid and Coinsuper. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $866,374.83 and $4.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004784 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036845 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00362274 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001087 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016272 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BitForex, Allbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.