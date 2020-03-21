ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $204,408.55 and $24.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00664176 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN's total supply is 95,859,671,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,671,580 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

