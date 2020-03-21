ZVCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $21.78 Million (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $21.78 million and $1.67 million worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.02773234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN launched on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 470,536,376 coins and its circulating supply is 458,365,506 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

